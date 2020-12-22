Atlanta firefighter hospitalized while battling building fire

article

An Atlanta firefighter has been hospitalized while battling a blaze in a vacant building Monday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 the fire happened on a building at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Connally Street at around 11 p.m. Monday.

According to officials, the building had been vacant for a while but may have formerly been a convenience store.

While crews were inside the building, one firefighter had to be evacuated for burns to his neck.

Shortly after the injury and evacuation, officials say the roof of the building collapsed. Luckily no one else was injured.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital to treat his burns.

Investigators say it is unclear what started the fire but believe that it began on the second story of the building.

