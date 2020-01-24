Atlanta Fire undergoes special needs training

You can never be too prepared.​​

Every 911 call is different and sometimes those in need are adults or children with special needs.​

Atlanta Fire Rescue firefighters are learning how to better interact with individuals with down syndrome or autism.​

"We have people in the city all the time with special needs, so it is important for our firefighters to know how to interact and serve them the best they can," Instructor Officer Todd Edwards said. "Our main goal is to teach firefighters how to gain immediate trust, how to communicate and how to ask questions."​

Instructor Edwards said in some cases, firefighters will need to make some changes on the front end to help alleviate the stress and shock when they arrive on scene.​

"Shutting down lights and sirens when we can and we can also turn down radios if the situation permits," Edwards said.​​

The training also teaches firefighters how to adjust their search and rescue efforts when looking for people with disabilities. ​

"Firefighters will need to look under beds and closets and other unique hiding spots," Edwards said. ​

​Edwards hopes the disabilities awareness training helps bridge the gap between firefighters and children and adults with special needs in moments of crisis. ​

​"Someone with special needs is an individual first," Edwards said. "We treat everyone the same but also want our firefighters to have as much knowledge as possible when responding to individuals with disabilities."​