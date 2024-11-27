Atlanta Falcons serve Thanksgiving dinners

The Atlanta Falcons made a meaningful impact on Tuesday, spreading Thanksgiving cheer to those in need with two special events.

Team specialists, along with cheerleaders, volunteers, and the Falcons' beloved mascot, Freddie the Falcon, hosted a Turkey Day dinner at Atlanta Mission: My Sister’s House. The event served a warm holiday meal to 250 women and children at the shelter, offering not just food but a sense of community and care during the holiday season.

The giving didn’t stop there. The Falcons also organized a Thanksgiving feast at the Home Depot Backyard, where they distributed meals to individuals and families in need.

The efforts are part of the team's ongoing commitment to giving back, particularly during the holidays, when the support can make a world of difference for those facing challenges.