Atlanta cracks down on drivers doing burnouts, donuts on city streets

City of Atlanta officials asked nicely to the drivers who perform stunts to cut out the activity on city streets.

The request went unheeded. Now, a city department has installed traffic lane dividers that should eliminate, at least in one intersection, those circles or donuts the drivers love to do.

And the unlawful behavior draws crowds of young people, typically in excess of one hundred, who capture all the noise with their cell phones.

The traffic obstruction has been put up in the downtown neighborhood of Castleberry Hill. Homeowners who have been kept awake three nights over the past two weeks, want the donuts stopped.

Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta

But it doesn't mean they are happy with the long line of traffic barriers.

"It makes our neighbohood look like a construction zone," said one property owner who did not want to give his name.

"They should just enforce the law," he added. "There are laws against donuts, burnouts and noise"

FOX 5 will check to see if the Atlanta Department of Public works selects another neighborhood to try the same.