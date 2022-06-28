Atlanta City Council discuss ongoing issue of public indecency

Members of the Atlanta City Council say acts of public indecency are taking place all over Atlanta.

FOX 5 recently showed Mary Norwood's disgust at images sent to her of an adult male with no clothes on walking around Buckhead.

It happened more than once, sometimes in the middle of a Sunday with families leaving church.

"When we saw on the news about the naked man in Buckhead," member Marci Collier Overstreet recalled, "I got so many calls."

The councilwoman told her colleagues about an intersection along Cascade Road where similar acts of public indecency takes place.

"It is not good for our families," she said, noting there is an art exhibit at the intersection that families cannot enjoy because some individuals -- likely the homeless -- relieve themselves in the same area.

At City Hall, the growing problem was discussed on Monday and on Tuesday at separate meetings.

The city has installed hi-tech, self-cleaning public restrooms in a few locations.

There are four of these restrooms. The council members say they will ask whether more can be purchased and installed.