Atlanta brewery crafts fundraising beer for breast cancer program

The Brief SweetWater Brewing Company has partnered with Casting for Recovery – Georgia to create a new beer called Hooked on Hope. A portion of the proceeds from every purchase of Hooked on Hope throughout October will go to the local chapter of the national nonprofit, which holds no-cost fly-fishing retreats for women with breast cancer. SweetWater Brewing Company will host a launch party for Hooked on Hope this coming Thursday, October 1st, at its Atlanta taproom and kitchen.



Atlanta’s own SweetWater Brewing Company is launching a new brew this week — and its perfectly-crafter flavor isn’t the only reason to stop by and take a sip.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at SweetWater’s Atlanta brewery to get a first taste of Hooked on Hope, the new beer brewed in partnership with Casting for Recovery — Georgia. A portion of the proceeds from every purchase of Hooked on Hope throughout October will go to the local chapter of the national nonprofit, which holds no-cost fly-fishing retreats for women with breast cancer. The retreats are typically open to women at any stage of treatment or recovery, and use the motion of fly casting as a form of physical therapy. The Georgia program will host its 22nd retreat this coming November in Helen.

SweetWater Brewing Company will host a launch party for Hooked on Hope this coming Thursday, October 1st, at its Atlanta taproom and kitchen (195 Ottley Drive Northeast), with a family-friendly happy hour from 4:20 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by a fly-fishing film festival. Film festival tickets are $20 and support the Georgia program — click here for more information.

Click the video player in this article to check out our morning at SweetWater Brewing Company, learning more about Thursday’s exciting event (and learning how to cast, too!).