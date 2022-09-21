Atlanta Braves to welcome 3 millionth fan with special celebration

article

The Atlanta Braves are celebrating a major record-setting season milestone at Truist Park Wednesday morning.

At Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals, the Braves will welcome the season's 3 millionth fan into Truist Park.

It's the first time since 2000 that the 3 million mark will be passed during the regular season and the first time ever at the ballpark, which the Braves moved to in 2017.

The franchise has had six times in their history going over 3 million with the record for regular season attendance set in 1993 with 3,884,720 fans.

The lucky fan will be picked up at the gate.

The Braves will give the fan a custom "3 Million" jersey, a personal visit with the 2021 World Champions Trophy, a pair of 2023 opening day tickets, a $500 gift card to the Atlanta Braves Clubhouse Store, free Chick-fil-A for a year, a one night stay at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort, and the possibility they may be featured on a Braves billboard.

The special celebration comes just a day after the Braves clinched their spot in the playoffs with a victory over the Nationals.