Atlanta-bound Delta plane slides off runway in Pittsburgh

A Delta flight headed to Atlanta slid off a Pittsburgh International Airport runway just prior to takeoff on Wednesday evening.

Flight 2231 was about to depart Pittsburgh around 6:29 p.m. when it slid off the pavement near Runway 10R, airport officials confirmed.

A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines said 77 people were aboard the Boeing 717 at the time.

Airport officials said they dispatched buses to help shuttle the passengers back to the terminal.

The FOX 5 Storm Team said there was a band of snow moving through the area and weather that could produce slick spots on the pavement.

Officials have not released an official cause of the incident.

The airport remained open.

There were no injuries reported.

