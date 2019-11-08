Atlanta area pastor responds to Trump's 'black voter initiative'

President Trump launched his Black Voices for Trump Coalition while in Atlanta on Friday.

During the 2016 election, 8% of African Americans in the country through their support behind then-Candidate Trump.

The address took place at the Georgia World Congress Center. While he had a great deal of support, a number of people question his motives.

"It's outright propaganda," says Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia. "He's come right into the epi-center of African American economic development, forward-thinking and the bastain of higher education and he's delivers on none of those."

According to recent census estimates, African Americans make up 52% of Atlanta's population. Bryant believes the President came here to capitalize on their votes.

"For the last three years he's modeled for us that he doesn't have a genuine heart for concern for African American people. He's defamed this city, he's defamed the Mother continent by dismissing it as s-hole countries. And, so, now to come in the eleventh hour looking for our vote and not really looking for our investment in our future is a slap in the face."

While Bryant is a founding member of The Black Church PAC, a non-partisan organization that works to mobilize voters, he spoke with FOX 5 as a leader in his church and community.