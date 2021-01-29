Atlanta actors and activists share fondest memories of Cicely Tyson

Legendary stage and screen actress Cicely Tyson made her film debut in the 1957 film "Twelve Angry Men" and went on to inspire actors and actresses in every decade that followed.

Elisabeth Omilami told FOX 5 Tyson modeled the importance of being an actress and an activist. She shared a photo of her time on the set at Tyler Perry Studios with the late Maya Angelou and Cicely Tyson.

"It's sad that so many people don't realize this woman represented a standard of acting that we don't see anymore. Sitting at the table with Ms. Tyson in that Tyler Perry movie was one of the highlights of my life. She was a most powerful woman until the day she died," said Tyson.

Atlanta-based actress Crystal Fox said Tyson nurtured her through every phase of Fox's career, especially as a dark brown-skinned girl who didn't see many actresses who looked like her in Hollywood.

"I remember the first time seeing her, you feel like you saw yourself on screen and that inspired us to believe we could be actors or pretty much anything once we saw her," Fox told FOX 5.

Atlanta-based actor Lamman Rucker agreed. He said Tyson's grace and humility on and off stage were simply immeasurable.

"Even though all of us were looking at her like she was up on a pedestal, she didn't look down on you. She was loving and always so kind," said Rucker.

Camille Russell Love remembered the woman she befriended through her work as Director of Atlanta's Office of Cultural Affairs.

"She wasn't fake, she told you what she thought. She was a genuine friend and I am just grateful she treated me like a little sister," she said.

Rucker said he will never forget the energy Tyson brought into any room she walked into and the powerful spirit she leaves behind.

"Mama Cicely, as I called her," the way she walks, talks, and carries herself, it was graceful and it wasn't fake. She just had a power that came from within," Rucker said.

