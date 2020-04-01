Athletes pay tribute on anniversary of Nipsey Hussle's murder

It's been one year since the murder of Nipsey Hussle and some pro atheletes paid tribute to the late rapper and activist.

Stars like Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets posted "R.I.P to the legend."

Kyle Irving wrote "I didn't know you personally, but know you inspired me."

Hussle was shot and killed outside his Marathon clothing store in south Los Angeles.

