Athens woman arrested for shooting man on Hawthorne Avenue, police say

Athens-Clarke County police arrested a 22-year-old woman for a shooting near a pharmacy and fast food restaurant.

Police said Deaundrea Silmon faces an aggravated assault charge for a May 31 shooting on the 100 block of Hawthorne Avenue. There is a Checker's restaurant and Walgreens pharmacy nearby, but police have not confirmed the exact location. The 100 block of Hawthorne Avenue is north of the intersection with Broad Street.

Police have not explained what led up to the shooting, but said a 29-year-old man was injured by gunfire at 11:30 p.m. on May 31.

Police arrested Silmon on June 2.