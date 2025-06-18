Athens unveils stunning 100-foot mural celebrating Georgia's native flora

The Brief Amanda Burk's 100-foot mural, "Georgia Flora," celebrates Georgia's native flowers and was selected through a blind judging process from 25 proposals. The mural is part of Athens-Clarke County’s SPLOST 2011 Project #09-Greenway Connectors, funded by a local ordinance dedicating 1% of capital expenditures to public art. Burk, a University of Georgia graduate and local artist, has created murals for various businesses and serves as Gallery Director at the Winterville Cultural Center Gallery.



A vibrant new mural now lines the Greenway’s East Campus Connector, showcasing flowers commonly associated with Georgia in a sweeping 100-foot artwork titled "Georgia Flora."

What we know:

Created by local artist Amanda Burk, the mural was selected through a blind judging process by a community panel after a nationwide call for submissions. Burk’s design was chosen from among 25 proposals.

The project is part of Athens-Clarke County’s SPLOST 2011 Project #09-Greenway Connectors and was funded under a local ordinance that allocates 1% of capital expenditures to public art.

Burk, a longtime Athens resident and University of Georgia graduate, has created murals for numerous local businesses, including Automatic Pizza, Half-Shepherd Market, Boulevard Animal Hospital, and Paloma Park. She also serves as Gallery Director at the Winterville Cultural Center Gallery.

What you can do:

The mural can be viewed directly from the Greenway’s East Campus Connector, but it’s most visible from the Inner Loop on-ramp at Lexington Road.

What they're saying:

"We think it's absolutely gorgeous," Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services said in a statement.