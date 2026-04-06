Athens man arrested after Madison County road rage fight

The Brief An off-duty GBI agent opened fire while intervening in a roadside fight between two men on Highway 29. Investigators say the incident began when an Athens man blocked a father and daughter's path and started a physical struggle. Earnest Howard faces multiple charges, including cruelty to children, after allegedly trying to use the victim's own gun against him.



An off-duty GBI agent stepped in to stop a violent road rage confrontation that ended in gunfire on a Madison County highway over the weekend.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the incident started around noon Saturday on Highway 29 at Kimberly Circle.

A man was driving with his daughter when Earnest Howard, of Athens, allegedly passed them and began slamming on his brakes.

Howard eventually stopped his car, blocking the road, and walked toward the victim's truck while yelling.

The victim got out of his truck with a revolver in his pocket, leading to a physical fight.

Investigators say Howard gained control of the victim's gun and tried to shoot him.

RELATED: Person shot during road rage dispute in Madison County

The victim eventually regained control of the revolver and fired several shots.

An off-duty GBI agent driving by saw the struggle and pulled over to intervene, firing multiple rounds after seeing the victim discharge his weapon.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear exactly how many rounds were fired by each party or if the off-duty agent's rounds struck anyone.

While the victim was not injured, the GBI has not specified the nature of the injuries Howard received before he fled the scene.

Dig deeper:

Howard, who fled into Clarke County before calling 911 to report he had been shot, now faces six different criminal charges.

Following his release from the hospital, he was booked into the Madison County Jail on charges of:

Aggravated assault

Battery

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Cruelty to children

False imprisonment

False imprisonment of a person under the age of 14

What's next:

The Thomson GBI Regional Investigative Office has taken over the investigation into the aggravated assault and the officer-involved shooting.

The off-duty agent involved is typically assigned to the Athens GBI Regional Investigative Office.