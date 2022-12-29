Small plane crashes shortly after takeoff in Athens, 2 suffer minor injuries

article

Two people aboard a single-engine plane were able to walk away with only minor injuries after it crashed shortly taking off from the airport in Athens on Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the area of Shoal Creek Drive, near Athens-Ben Epps Airport.

The Piper PA-24-260 Comanche had just taken off when it reported being in distress due to a loss of power. Officials say the pilot attempted to bring the aircraft to the runway, but did not have sufficient power.

The plane went down in a wooded area behind a home. The pilot was able to call 911 to give emergency crews directions after crawling out from the wreckage.

Officials say both the pilot and a passenger aboard escaped with only minor injuries. Both were taken to an area hospital.

Firefighters were able to disconnect the battery of the plane and had to clean up fuel that leaked from a ruptured tank.

The NTSB is expected to investigate the crash.