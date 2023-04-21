Assistant principal placed on leave after arrest for sexual battery

article

An assistant principal at Lithonia Middle School has been placed on leave after being arrested for sexual battery.

Dr. Samuel David Wilder arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, and simple battery.

"After receiving reports of possible inappropriate actions on the part of Mr. Samuel Wilder, an assistant principal at Lithonia Middle School, detectives from the DCSD Police Department promptly launched an investigation," a statement from DeKalb County Schools on Friday read in part.

Dr. Samuel David Wilder (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

The incident happened on Tuesday, according to jail records.

"Due to the seriousness of the allegations, the District followed appropriate protocols and procedures and placed Mr. Wilder on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which has uncovered evidence that has led to his arrest," the statement continued.

Dr. Wilder was arrested by the DeKalb County School Police at the end of their investigation.

"No students were found to have been involved in these allegations, and DCSD school and District personnel continue to cooperate in this ongoing investigation fully," the district’s statement concludes.

Wilder was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.