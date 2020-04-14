Arsonists sought in burning of century-old Madison County home

State authorities are searching for those responsible for setting two fires this past weekend at a century-old Madison County home.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for intentionally setting a fire at the same home in Comer two days in a row.

State fire investigators determined a home in the 1300 block of Winns Lake Road in Comer was purposefully destroyed in two fires intentionally set within 12 hours of each other. (Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office / Supplied)

It happened in the 1300 block of Winns Lake Road, the commissioner said. The two fires were set on April 11 and 12. The commissioner’s office said the first was started around 7:40 p.m. on the back left side of the home. The second was set about 12 hours later on the back right side of the home. The structure was completely destroyed.

“The 1,000 square-foot, 100-year-old home has been unoccupied for about a year and had no utilities connected to it at the time the fires were set,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King was quoted as saying in a release sent to FOX 5 News. “If you have any information on the individual or individuals responsible, I ask that you call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1800-282-5804.”

Anyone with information can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Collins Volunteer Fire Department, or anonymously on the commissioner’s 24-hour hotline.