Arrest warrant: Parapro arrested for grabbing student by neck

Authorities have arrested a Cobb County School District employee.

Investigators said Andrew Taylor is accused of mishandling a student by grabbing the student by his neck at Garrett Middle School on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

Andrew Christen Taylor (Cobb County Adult Detention Center / Supplied)

According to the criminal warrant, Taylor “did intentionally make physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with the person of Juvenile Under age 17.” The warrant continues that Taylor “did place his left hand around the back of a juvenile's neck, pushing the juvenile downward before escorting the juvenile to a classroom while maintaining a grip with his hand on the juvenile's neck.”

Taylor is listed as a paraprofessional teacher at Garrett Middle School.

A spokesperson for the Cobb County School District released the following statement Friday:

“It has been alleged that a staff member made a poor choice earlier this week and is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. We are following district policy to maintain the safety and security of our school and students—our highest priority.”

Taylor was charged with simple battery provoke, a misdemeanor. He has received a $1,000 bond.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear if Taylor retained legal representation or when his next court appearance was scheduled.