Armed man disguised in 'Scream' mask wanted for multiple gas station robberies in Virginia, FBI says
RICHMOND, Va. - The FBI is searching for a man they say disguised himself with a horror movie mask while robbing several central Virginia gas stations at gunpoint over the last year.
Authorities released images of the suspected armed robber wearing a mask from the 1996 horror film, "Scream." (DOWNLOAD WANTED POSTER)
Investigators say they believe the suspect is responsible for at least six armed robberies beginning with a gas station in Henrico County in January 2019. The most recent was reported at Goldy’s gas station in Richmond on January 26, 2020.
INCIDENT DETAILS
On January 19, 2019, an unknown subject entered the BP Gas Station located in the 600 block of East Laburnum Avenue in Henrico County, Virginia. This subject, armed with a semi-automatic handgun, approached the victim clerk, handed them a bag and demanded money. After the clerk complied with the demands, the subject exited the business.
On January 24, 2019, investigators believe the same armed subject entered the Raceway Gas Station located in the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond, Virginia, and robbed that business in the same manner.
On February 12, 2019, again investigators believe this same armed subject entered the Speedway Gas Station located in the 6800 block of Hull Street Road in North Chesterfield, Virginia. The subject approached the victim clerk and demanded money, however was unsuccessful in his attempts and fled the business. The clerk followed the armed subject into the parking lot, at which time the subject fired a shot in the employee's direction.
On January 5, 2020, an unknown male subject approached the Raceway Gas Station located in the 5600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond, Virginia. Prior to entering the station the subject, armed with a semi-automatic handgun, tripped giving the victim clerk inside time to secure themselves in a locked room. Inside the store and still armed, the subject did not encounter any additional clerks and fled the store.
Approximately twenty-five minutes later, investigators believe the same unknown male subject entered the BP Gas Station located in the 600 block of E. Laburnum Avenue in Henrico County, Virginia. The subject, still armed with a semi-automatic handgun, approached the victim clerks and demanded they place money into a plastic bag. After the clerks complied with his demands, the subject exited the gas station and fled on foot.
On January 26, 2020, an unknown subject entered the Goldy’s Gas Station located in the 3300 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard in the City of Richmond, Virginia, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim clerks and demanded money. At one point the subject pushed one of the clerks before moving behind the counter. As the clerks complied with the demands, the subject flipped the register over and grabbed additional money underneath. The subject then fled the premises on foot.
Armed man disguised in 'Scream' mask wanted for multiple gas station robberies, FBI says (FBI)
In all the robberies authorities say the suspect wore all black clothing, black or blue gloves, and the "Scream" mask. They describe the suspect as a black male, between 20 and 30 years old, 160 – 180 pounds and between 5-feet-7-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall.
The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, investigators say. A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.