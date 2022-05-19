Arizona woman accused of child abuse says she saw 'a demon' in her son, investigators allege

Investigators say a Tempe woman is accused of child abuse for allegedly placing her son's hand in hot water.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Brittany Breanna Gaines was arrested on May 16. She is accused of placing her four-year-old son's right hand under hot water, causing the skin to burn and blister.

"Brittany believed that she saw a demon in her son, and this motivated her to put his hand under hot water," read a portion of the court documents.

Court documents state that DCS was not notified of the incident, for reasons not explained. Documents also show Gaines was cited in December 2021 for leaving her three-year-old son outside.

In court, Gaines told a judge that she has two other children. A judge has set a secured appearance bond of $5,000 for Gaines. If she makes bond, she is banned from contacting the alleged victim, or any other minors. She will also be banned from living in the same place as the alleged victim, even if she rents or owns the place.

