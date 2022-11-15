Expand / Collapse search

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande mugged in NYC

By Luke Funk
Frankie J. Grande (L) and Ariana Grande pose during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

NEW YORK - Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande was mugged in Midtown Manhattan.

39-year-old Frankie Grande was walking on Eighth Ave. between 43rd and 44th Streets around 6:30 p.m. last Wednesday when he was attacked.  Two teens hit him from behind.

Grande was robbed of a Louis Vuitton bag with his phone, AirPods, DAG sunglasses, and a wallet containing his bank card.  He suffered a minor injury in the attack but declined medical help at the scene.

The 13 and 17-year-old muggers were arrested when they tried using his stolen credit card at a smoke shop.  The NYPD recovered the stolen iPhone 14 pro.

Police say the 17-year-old had an imitation pistol.  The 13-year-old had a razor blade and prescription painkillers on him.

Both teens are charged with robbery, grand larceny, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, and menacing and harassment.  It was unclear if they had lawyers or if they were being held.

Grande is a dancer and YouTube personality.  He recently appeared on Good Day New York.

