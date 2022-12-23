Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
6
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Clay County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

Arctic blast: Canceled, delayed flights continue Christmas travel chaos

By
Published 
Travel
FOX 5 Atlanta

Winter storm caused more travel trouble

Friday saw another full day of cancelations and delays at the world's busiest airport. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport saw more than 1,000 flights impacted by the severe winter weather sweeping the nation, according to flightaware.com.

ATLANTA - Last-minute holiday travelers are at the mercy of Mother Nature as that powerful winter storm continues to cause problems on the roads and in the air.

With the Christmas countdown now close to zero, it is the race to get away for the holiday.

More than 1,000 flights were either delayed or canceled in or out of Atlanta on Friday, according to flightaware.com.

Crushing cold, mixed with a monster winter storm was messing up travel plans as millions are on the move.

The Lombardi Family is in the midst of a travel nightmare. They tried to fly from Ohio to Florida Thursday but got stuck in Nashville overnight after a cancelation.

"She slept on a suitcase, I slept partially at the Dollar Rental Car desk," said Connor Lombardi.

With no guarantees for a flight from Tennessee, the family drove to Atlanta Friday and booked a flight to Fort Lauderdale.

"We were supposed to fly out tomorrow, but we flew out on Thursday to try and beat the blizzard, but we're just caught up in it," said Elizabeth Lombardi.

The travel trouble this week quickly made this the Christmas of cancelations and delays.

"Just as we pulled up, we got a text alert that the flight was delayed an hour, then it turned into two hours, and ultimately it turned into three hours," said Tricia Nakleh.

While not every flight at ATL was impacted, many were especially to and from the Northeast and Midwest.

This Arctic blast coincided with Christmas travel and is ruining or delaying plans.

"I never have any issues flying here, we normally come in the summertime when there's no crazy weather happening, but you always take a chance when you're flying in the wintertime," Nakleh said.

Despite the trouble and amid the hustle at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, a little bit of calm and a reminder of the season.

As travelers head home or head out for the holiday.

For many, these trips are a chance to reconnect with loved ones.

"I'm glad to be off the plane, glad to be with my family for the holidays," Nakleh said. "So, it's all worth it in the end."