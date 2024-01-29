Apartment fire on Myrtle Drive in SW Atlanta sends 1 person to hospital
ATLANTA - Firefighters responded to an apartment complex fire on Myrtle Drive in southwest Atlanta on Monday morning.
The fire department was called to the complex around 6 a.m. They say the fire started in the basement where the gas meters are houses.
The fire then spread to the first floor.
The battalion chief told FOX 5 that four units were impacted.
One person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.