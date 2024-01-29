Expand / Collapse search

Apartment fire on Myrtle Drive in SW Atlanta sends 1 person to hospital

Fire at apartment complex on Myrtle Drive

Firefighters responded to an apartment complex fire on Myrtle Drive in southwest Atlanta on Monday morning.

The fire department was called to the complex around 6 a.m. They say the fire started in the basement where the gas meters are houses.

The fire then spread to the first floor.

The battalion chief told FOX 5 that four units were impacted.

One person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. 