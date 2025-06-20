Annual expo brings 'Georgia's Largest Arcade' to metro Atlanta

The Brief The Southern-Fried Gaming Expo is happening at the Cobb Galleria Centre and Renaissance Waverly Hotel & Convention Center this weekend. The annual event draws gaming fans from throughout the region to get their hands on new and vintage arcade games, pinball machines, and video game systems. Special guests include iconic Atari game designer Howard Scott Warshaw and pinball pioneer Steve Ritchie.



Arcade fans, this is not a drill: right now, more than 500 games are filling the floor at Cobb Galleria Centre and Renaissance Waverly Hotel & Convention Center, and you’re invited to come beat some high scores!

The Southern-Fried Gaming Expo returns to Cobb County Friday and runs through Sunday, June 22, drawing gaming fans from throughout the region to get their hands on new and vintage arcade games, pinball machines, and video game systems. The expo’s astonishing array of playable games (known as "Georgia's Largest Arcade") is just one attraction at the weekend event; there’s also a massive tabletop board game library (very exciting for a certain feature reporter), costume contests, special guests, and even a hot pepper-eating challenge!

Among those special guests are game designers Howard Scott Warshaw and Steve Ritchie; Atari fans know Warshaw as the creative mind behind games including 1982’s infamous "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," and Ritchie is a pioneering pinball designer whose work includes "Terminator 2" and "Flash." Both guests will speak during the convention and meet with fans; Washaw will also be signing copies of his book "Once Upon Atari."

This year’s big event runs from 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday; single-day and weekend memberships are available at the door. For more information on attending the expo, click here.

Believe it or not, the last time we spent a morning at the Southern-Fried Gaming Expo was in 2017 (!) — and you can imagine how much has changed since then! So, we decided to hang out at the Cobb Galleria Centre and Renaissance Waverly Hotel & Convention Center for a few hours this morning, playing some games and getting a sneak peek at this year’s gaming lineup. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning the Cobb Galleria Centre and Renaissance Waverly Hotel & Convention Center, "getting in the game" with attendees and special guests at this year's big event!



