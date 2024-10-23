'America's longest serving sheriff' laid to rest in Middle Georgia

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Houston County Sheriff Henry Cullen Talton, Jr., also known as 'America's longest-serving sheriff,' was laid to rest on Oct. 23, 2024. (WGXA)

Henry Cullen Talton, Jr., also known as 'America's longest-serving sheriff,' was laid to rest on Wednesday. Talton was 92 years old when he passed away over the weekend. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and hundreds of mourners from across the state gathered to honor his life at a memorial service, which took place Wednesday at Southside Baptist Church in Houston County.

Law enforcement officers from throughout Georgia paid their respects to Talton, who dedicated over 50 years to serving his community. First elected in 1972, he was a legendary figure in Houston County and beyond. During the service, Kemp reflected on Talton's extensive legacy and impact.

Kemp remarked that Talton's influence reached further than his official duties. He said Talton was one of the few figures who was often recognized without needing to display a badge or a gun.

Stories shared by friends and colleagues remembered Talton for his open-door policy and the personal connections he cultivated during his long career. One of his longtime friends called him a "legend."

The memorial service was both a celebration of Talton's life and a solemn occasion for the law enforcement community.

Talton had declared his intention to retire late in the previous year, marking the end of an era for Houston County.