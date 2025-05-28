Officers searching for missing man in Clayton County

article

Clayton County police are asking for help finding a man reported missing five days ago.

Officers say they have been searching for Alton Lewis Young since May 23.

What we know:

Authorities tell FOX 5 that they responded to a missing persons call on the 5900 block of State Road 85 in Riverdale.

Young reportedly was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, and flip-flops.

What you can do:

If you see Young or have any information on where he could be, call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 EXT 8 or by dialing 911.