Officers searching for missing man in Clayton County
article
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for help finding a man reported missing five days ago.
Officers say they have been searching for Alton Lewis Young since May 23.
What we know:
Authorities tell FOX 5 that they responded to a missing persons call on the 5900 block of State Road 85 in Riverdale.
Young reportedly was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, and flip-flops.
What you can do:
If you see Young or have any information on where he could be, call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 EXT 8 or by dialing 911.
The Source: Information for this story came from a Facebook post by the Clayton County Police Department.