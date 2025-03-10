Expand / Collapse search

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority local chapter supports Lawrenceville restaurant

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 10, 2025 7:54am EDT
Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority wrapped up its Weekend of Giving by supporting a Lawrenceville restaurant owner battling cancer.

The Blessings and Brunch event was held by the Psi Omega Omega at Scrum-Didly-Umptious on South Perry Street, chosen specifically to assist the restaurant’s owner during their health struggle.

The brunch marked the conclusion of the sorority’s Cash Mob Weekend, an initiative aimed at supporting small businesses across metro Atlanta.

  • Information for the above story was provided by the sorority. 

