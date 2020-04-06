Allstate to return more than $600 million to customers amid coronavirus pandemic

article

As the coronavirus pandemic leaves many working from home and driving less, car insurance company Allstate has announced that they will return more than $600 million back to their customers in April and May.

They announced the 'Shelter-In-Place' program on Monday. On average, personal auto insurance customers will reportedly receive 15 percent money back based on their monthly premium in April and May.

The money will automatically be deposited back into their bank or credit card used for payment, they said. Customers can also choose to apply credits to their accounts and Allstate encourages customers to make sure their payment information is up to date.

In addition to the Shelter-In-Place program, Allstate said that U.S. residents can receive the Allstate Identity Protection product free for the rest of the year when they sign up in April or May, providing them protection from identity and financial fraud.

Payment relief is also available for auto, home and powersport insurance customers facing financial challenges. They just need to request a special payment plan that delays payments for 60 days with no penalty.

Finally, Allstate said that they will automatically cover customers who use their personal vehicles to deliver food, medicine, and other goods during the COVID-19 emergency period. Standard personal auto policies typically do not include this coverage. The additional protections will be added to policies in all states and will be in effect while a COVID-19 emergency order is in place in your state. They said that no action is required on your part.

