Allison Williams talks 'genuinely close' relationship with co-star M3GAN

The Brief "M3GAN 2.0" opens in theaters nationwide Friday, featuring the horrifying and hilarious title character in her second cinematic outing. Actress Allison Williams reprises her role as M3GAN’s creator Gemma, alongside fellow returning actors Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez, and Jen Van Epps. Williams says she feels a closeness to her fictional co-star: "There's something about her that just feels like, you know, someone I've done two movies with!"



She was horror’s big breakout star in 2022 — and now, the world’s favorite overprotective AI-powered child’s toy is back on the big screen in her very own sequel!

"M3GAN 2.0" opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, featuring the horrifying and hilarious title character in her second cinematic outing. This time around, M3GAN has some competition when it comes to wreaking global havoc; a military-grade weapon known as Amelia has been set loose upon the world, and M3GAN might just be the only thing that can stop her!

Actress Allison Williams reprises her role as M3GAN’s creator Gemma, and tells Good Day Atlanta that while the rebellious robot gave the world nightmares back in 2022, she’s never lost any sleep over her co-star.

"Maybe it's just exposure therapy," the actress said. "The fact that I have been there from her most nascent drawings and sketches — and I've seen her come into existence — that she's less scary to me. But I do wonder why I don't have more nightmares about her."

In fact, Williams says she feels "genuinely close" to her on-screen nemesis.

"I feel this level of familiarity and fondness towards her that means that she's scary to me when I see her when I'm not expecting to, but not when I'm with her," she says. "There's something about her that just feels like, you know, someone I've done two movies with!"

"M3GAN 2.0" is written and directed by Gerard Johnstone and also stars Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez, and Jen Van Epps. To hear more of our interview with Allison Williams, click the video player in this article.