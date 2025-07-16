Alligator safely relocated from Bibb County pond

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

A pair of Bibb County Animal Enforcement officers spent Tuesday morning tangling with a sizable alligator.

Officials say the gator had made himself at home in a local pond.

What we know:

Photos shared by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office showed Officer Rebecca Galeazzo and AEO Leann Strickland getting the gator under control and safely removing him from the area.

The gator, now nicknamed Steve, was around 5-feet-7.5-inches long, officials said.

Steve the gator was removed from the pond and released unharmed away from humans.