Alabama man in critical condition after Cobb County wreck, police say

Police said an Alabama man is in critical condition after a crash on Hillcrest Drive in Cobb County in which he was ejected from his car.

Police said 32-year-old Eduin Sanchez was driving north on Hillcrest Drive at Sweewater Circle when he lost control of his car.

Police said his 2020 Ford Mustang veered off the right side of the road and landed in a drainage ditch.

Police said the car collided with a concrete culvert in the bottom of the ditch and the impact caused the car to overturn and collide with a utility pole. The car came to a rest on its roof, police said.

Sanchez was ejected during the wreck, police say.

First responders rushed him to Atlanta Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol contributed to the cause of the collision.