Airport rape victim files lawsuit against suspect and former employer

The woman who says a supervisor raped her inside of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has filed a lawsuit against the suspect and the company that hired them.

According to a report filed with Atlanta Police in September 2018, a 20-year-old woman reported that her supervisor forced her to have sex against her will inside a storage room at the airport.

"He's ruined someone's life," the victim told FOX 5's Kerry Charles in January 2020. "It has because a lot of things I have to do different or I do different because this has happened to me."

On Friday, the victim's attorney filed a lawsuit against the suspect and his client's former employer, ABM Industries.

"In modern America, this is not acceptable in the workplace," says Jonathan Johnson, the victim's attorney. "It just shocks the conscious of anyone who hears about it and it's something that's gotta be stopped.



When asked about the lawsuit, the company issued the following statement to FOX 5 News:

"We cannot comment specifically on pending litigation. However, we can affirm that ABM has always been and continues to be committed to fostering a professional and safe working environment for all our 140,000 employees."

The victim believes otherwise.

"I want to know why? Why? What made him do it," she told FOX 5. "It's not just about me, it's about everyone that it's happened to."

Johnson says the cleaning company has a history of complaints from workers regarding unwanted advances.

In September 2010, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced the company settled a $5.8M lawsuit. Twenty-one women complained of unwelcome touching, explicit sexual comments, and requests for sex. The EEOC says a worker raped at least one of the victims.