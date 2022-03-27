Air distribution unit made smoke in Fulton County courtroom, fire officials say

A fire marshal gave an "all clear" signal on Sunday morning after someone reported smoke coming from a courtroom in Fulton County.

Atlanta Fire Rescue went to the courthouse at around 11:15 a.m. Sunday after Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputies noticed smoke in a courtroom at the Fulton County Justice Center Complex.

Investigators determined the smoke was coming from an air distribution unit, which was removed. The fire marshal determined the building was safe.

Officials said the building was mostly empty at the time.

No one was hurt and the courthouse will resume normal business on Monday.

