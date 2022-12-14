Adoptable dog becomes Cobb County "Dalmation for a Day"

article

Sadie may look like a pit bull terrier and boxer mix on the outside, but on Monday she gained the heart of a dalmatian after spending the day helping the Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services team.

The firefighters said Sadie was the sweetest partner who enjoyed the ride along and was on her best behavior.

At the end of the day, just like any other working girl, she was ready to hit the hay. The team captured a photo of the 8-year-old pup taking full advantage of a nap on the way home.

Sadie taking a nap (Credit: Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services) (Supplied)

Sadie is a shelter dog who the team says was turned in by her previous owners for not knowing the basic commands of ‘sit’, ‘lay down’, and ‘shake’. They're hoping the right family with the right level of patience can help her learn all of that and more.

Authorities from Cobb County Animal Services said Sadie's shelter ID is 640744 in case anyone is interested in giving this old girl a chance.