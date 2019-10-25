Acworth man named Youth Coach of the Year, wins trip to World Series and new truck

An Acworth baseball coach won tickets to the World Series. That was huge, but once he got to Game 2 in Houston, he won an even bigger honor. Casey Weatherford was named Chevrolet's National Youth Coach of the Year.

Standing near Horizon Field in Acworth, Casey Weatherford looks out over the field with pride.

"This is where the magic happens. I've been coaching for six years, I came here to volunteer and stuck with it," said Weatherford.

Weatherford coaches three teams for the Horizon League. A baseball league for special needs kids and adults. Weatherford said this is where his heart is.

"I love kids, love being part of the Horizon League. Special needs kids are always so cheerful and it just touches me," said Weatherford.

Lauren Ham with Acworth Parks and Rec nominated Weatherford for the award.

"He's out here from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., bringing out equipment, getting the field ready. He just loves the athletes and the Horizon League and the community," said Ham.

Last month, he was awarded tickets to the World Series. When he got to the game in Houston, he was surprised to be named Youth Coach of the Year. He was given an award and a brand new Chevy Silverado truck.

Weatherford said he first started volunteering while battling cancer. It was beyond difficult. He wanted to live and he made a promise.

"I prayed for God to give me a second chance, and this was my second chance so I want to make a difference," said Weatherford.

Coach Weatherford said the award and the truck are amazing. But he also hopes all this attention will shed some light on the Horizon League.

He said baseball season just ended, but that doesn't mean he's going to stop volunteering. Currently, he's helping to organize and get sponsors for the "Covering the Bases Horizon Ability Gala". The November 14 fundraiser will benefit the Horizon League.