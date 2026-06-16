Action hit 'Eraser' gets digital upgrade for 30th anniversary release

The Brief Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is releasing the Arnold Schwarzenegger action hit "Eraser" on 4K Ultra HD for the first time on Tuesday, June 16th. "Eraser" opened in theaters in June 1996, becoming one of the year’s top-grossing films and giving Schwarzenegger yet another iconic action hero role. "Eraser" co-stars Grammy, Tony, and Emmy-nominated singer and actress Vanessa Williams, James Caan, Robert Pastorelli and James Coburn.



1996 was a landmark year for the cinematic blockbuster, with films like "Twister," "Independence Day," and "Mission: Impossible" raking in millions at the box office. And 30 years later, one of those summer blockbusters looks and sounds better than ever.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is releasing the Arnold Schwarzenegger action hit "Eraser" on 4K Ultra HD for the first time on Tuesday, June 16th, giving audiences a fresh look at the Chuck Russell-directed film. "Eraser" opened in theaters in June 1996, becoming one of the year's top-grossing films and giving Schwarzenegger yet another iconic action hero role. The film co-stars Grammy, Tony, and Emmy-nominated singer and actress Vanessa Williams (who also sings the theme song, "Where Do We Go From Here"), James Caan, Robert Pastorelli and James Coburn.

In honor of the 4K Ultra HD release on Blu-ray and digital, we sat down with director Russell to reflect on the film's exciting visual effects and stunts, as well as his relationship with stars Schwarzenegger and Williams. Click the video player in this article to check out our interview — and click here for more information on "Eraser."