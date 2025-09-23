Acetaminophen, pregnancy and autism: Doctors clarify the science

The Brief Trump and Kennedy claim acetaminophen use during pregnancy may increase autism risk, urging limited use unless necessary. Health officials and experts assert no proven causative link between acetaminophen and autism, emphasizing its safety for pregnant women. Pregnant women should consult healthcare providers for guidance on acetaminophen use and managing high fevers.



President Donald Trump on Monday urged pregnant women not to take acetaminophen, claiming the drug could be tied to autism.

His statements, along with those of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., have raised concerns among families who are seeking further clarification.

Trump: Tylenol should be limited for pregnant women

What they're saying:

"So taking Tylenol is not good. I'll say it. It's not good," Trump said, referring to the popular brand name of acetaminophen. "For this reason, they are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary. That's, for instance, in cases of extremely high fever."

Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. added that the FDA will begin notifying doctors that acetaminophen "can be associated with an increased risk of autism." He said, "The FDA is responding to clinical and laboratory studies and suggests a potential association between infant use during pregnancy and adverse developmental outcomes, including later diagnosis for ADHD and autism."

Acetaminophen and autism

Local perspective:

Since the press conference, health officials in Georgia have been working to clarify what the science shows. "There’ve been numerous studies to show that there is no causative link between acetaminophen and autism," said Dr. Cecil Bennett of Newnan Family Medicine Associates. "Acetaminophen has been approved to be used for pregnant women for decades."

Bennett said the greater danger is leaving high fevers untreated. "High fever can cause birth defects in the child, it can cause premature birth, it can cause other neurological issues," he said.

Dr. Nicola Chin, president of the Georgia chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, also weighed in. "We do not believe Tylenol is unsafe to take during pregnancy," she said. "There is much to be studied in determining whether or not there is a link."

Talk to your doctor

What you can do:

Doctors emphasized that pregnant women should consult their health care providers for the safest treatment options.