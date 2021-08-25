Abbott adds vaccine mandate ban to Special Session agenda

Gov. Greg Abbott is now calling on the Texas Legislature to consider legislation concerning COVID-19 vaccine mandates by state and local governments.

In a message to the Secretary of the Texas Senate, Abbott added the issue to the current Special Session agenda.

"Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas," said Abbott in a statement.

According to the message, Abbott is specifically requesting the Texas Legislature consider "legislation regarding whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate."

He also has issued a new executive order maintaining the current ban on mandating COVID-19 vaccinations by Texas government entities.

GA-39 states that no governmental entity can mandate an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and that state agencies and political subdivisions can't require anyone to provide documentation of a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of receiving any service or entering any place.

GA-39 also prohibits any public or private entity receiving or set to receive public funds from requiring anyone to provide documentation of their vaccination status. Also, no consumers can be denied entry to a facility financed in whole or in part by public funds for not providing documentation of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The executive order however does not apply to nursing homes, state-supported living centers, assisted living facilities, or long-term care facilities.

