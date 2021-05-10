78-year-old Alabama woman graduates with bachelor's degree

A 78-year-old Alabama woman is proving it's never too late to finish what you started after graduating with her bachelor's degree.

Vivian Cunningham took courses decades ago through a tuition reimbursement program when she was employed at the Alabama Power Company, but never had the time to earn a bachelor’s degree until she retired.

But Cunningham had her goal realized when she graduated from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, on May 8 after pursuing her Liberal Studies bachelor’s degree for six years, according to the university.

Vivian Cunningham took courses decades ago through a tuition reimbursement program when she was employed at the Alabama Power Company, but never had the time to earn a bachelor’s degree until she retired. (Credit: Samford University via Storyful).

RELATED: Free haircuts boost students' confidence at Henry County school

A single mother of two children, Cunningham worked at an Atlanta dress shop and then returned to Birmingham to work as a night-shift custodian at the Alabama Power Company for the next 13 years, a Samford University press release said. She then worked her way up to a daytime job in Alabama Power’s mail room.

Vivian Cunningham attending her commencement ceremony at Seibert Stadium in Homewood on May 8 (Credit: Samford University via Storyful).

Throughout the years, Cunningham acquired course credits at various colleges and universities in Birmingham. Cunningham earned an Associates Degree in Paralegal Studies from Virginia College and then furthered her education at Samford University, according to the press release.

RELATED: 16-year-old who graduated high school early makes decision after being accepted to 14 colleges

Samford University provided footage of Cunningham attending her commencement ceremony at Seibert Stadium in Homewood on May 8.

A single mother of two children, Cunningham worked at an Atlanta dress shop and then returned to Birmingham to work as a night-shift custodian at the Alabama Power Company (Credit: Samford University via Storyful).

"I might go for the master’s degree," Cunningham said in the press release. "I don’t want to stop. I love to read, I love to sew, I love to watch movies. I don’t want to just sit because I’m retired. I want the knowledge."

Congratulations Ms. Cunningham!

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.