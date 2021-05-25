70-year-old woman in Gwinnett County last seen more than a week ago

article

Police in Gwinnett County said an elderly woman with health concerns could be in danger since she hasn't been seen for more than a week.

Police said 70-year-old Soon Nam was last seen at her Lilburn home on May 16.

Police said her husband contacted police when she did not return to the home on Dickens Road.

Police said she is 5-foot-4 and weighs 115 pounds with dark brown hair, black eyes and wears reading glasses.

Police said Nam has high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at the Gwinnett Police Department at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

