70-year-old Indiana man found guilty of sexually abusing, impregnating 14-year-old girl

A 70-year-old Indiana man was found guilty of sexually abusing and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

FOX 59 reported that a jury convicted David E. Killian Sr. on three felony counts of sexual misconduct.

The investigation began on Aug. 10, 2017, when the victim told her father Killian touched her inappropriately. When the survivor spoke with a Child Protective Services worker, she admitted that Killian had been touching her for months.

The case worker learned the abuse began in March 2017. The survivor said Killian would touch her and then rape her. She said she told him no and said he would swear at her, calling her vulgar names.

Court documents obtained by FOX 59 showed the teen was almost eight months pregnant by December 2017. Investigators then collected a DNA swab from Killian after the child was born and found he was a 99.99 percent match.

Authorities arrested Killian on July 26, 2018, and faced a jury on Sept. 24.

Killian will be sentenced on Oct. 17, according to FOX 59.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.