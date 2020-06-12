70-year-old convicted rapist fatally beaten in Washington state prison

A 70-year-old man convicted of multiple child sex offenses died Friday in a Washington state prison after he was beaten by multiple inmates, authorities said.

Robert Munger was serving his 43-year prison sentence at Airway Heights Corrections Center in Spokane County when he was attacked, The Daily News reported.

Munger died at a medical facility in the area, Department of Corrections spokesperson Janelle Guthrie said.

Guthrie declined to comment further. The case is under investigation.

An autopsy was requested and a critical incident review of his death is underway, Guthrie said.

No further information was provided.

Munger was incarcerated after being sentenced in December following a case that took four trials and two years to complete, Cowlitz County Prosecutor Ryan Jurvakainen said Wednesday.

Munger was arrested in June 2017 on seven different charges, which were handled in multiple trials because they involved separate cases.