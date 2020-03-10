7-year-old boy battling leukemia signs with UGA Swim Team

article

The University of Georgia's swim and dive team has a special new teammate.

Mycah Wallace is a 7-year-old boy who is battling leukemia but he's not letting that hold him back.

Mycah signed with the team in Athens Tuesday morning as part of a special draft day ceremony.

As a team member, he'll attend Bulldogs practices, events, team dinners, and more.

His parents say this means the world to Mycah and to their family.

This is all thanks to the national nonprofit Team Impact.

The group works to improve the lives of kids with serious illnesses, by connecting them with college athletic teams.