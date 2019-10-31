63-year-old teacher arrested for having sex with teenage student

article

A Charlotte Mecklenburg school teacher was arrested Thursday evening, accused of having sex with a teenage student.

Emma Ogle, 63, has been charged with having sex with a student, taking indecent liberties with a student and a crime against nature. Huntersville police say Ogle engaged in sexual activity with a 17-year-old student at Garinger High School.

Ogle was hired by CMS in 2005. She was a CTE teacher at Vance High School before going to Garinger. She has been suspended with pay, according to CMS.