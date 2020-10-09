5 injured in crash, ambulance rollover in Clayton County

Five people were rushed to the hospital late Friday evening after an ambulance crashed in Clayton County.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. along Tara Blvd. near Upper Riverdale Road. Forest Park Fire Rescue officials said the ambulance was on the way to Southern Regional Medical Center when the crash occurred.

An ambulance overturned in a crash along Tara Blvd. near Upper Riverdale Road on Oct. 9, 2020. (FOX 5)

There were four people in the ambulance at the time. It ended up flipped on its side in a ditch along the road.

A second car was also involved in the crash.

The extend of the injuries were not immediately known. One of those people being transported was a patient on the way to the hospital.

It was not immediately clear if weather played a factor in the crash. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The names of those involved have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.