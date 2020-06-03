5.5 aftershock of Ridgecrest quake rocks San Bernardino County

A 5.5 aftershock of the Ridgecrest quake from last July struck the Searles Valley at about 6:32 p.m thirteen miles east of Ridgecrest on Wednesday evening, according to Dr, Lucy Jones. of the USGS.

According to Dr. Jones, even though the Ridgecrest earthquake was almost one year ago, aftershocks this late are normal.

According to the USGS, it was originally reported as a 5.1.

The quake was felt all over Southern California.

Another 3.2 aftershock was felt at 6:52 p.m.in the same area and there were also quakes in Trona which is nearby.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

