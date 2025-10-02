40+ dogs at risk of death in Fulton, DeKalb if not adopted
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County and DeKalb County animal shelters are urgently seeking homes for dozens of pets, warning that animals may have to be euthanized if space isn’t freed by Thursday night.
What they're saying:
Officials said the shelters are over capacity and need to place more than 40 dogs by the end of the day. To encourage adoptions, all fees are being waived.
What you can do:
Those interested in adopting or fostering can visit the Fulton shelter on Fulton Industrial Boulevard or the DeKalb shelter on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.