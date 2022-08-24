4 shot in drive-by outside Schurz High School on Chicago's Northwest Side

Four teens were shot in a drive-by attack outside an ice cream shop across the street from Schurz High School on the Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

The group was in the patio area of the shop in the 4300 block of West Addison Street when a dark-colored SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire around 2:45 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Roberto Nieves told reporters.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the face and neck and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago police said. He was listed in critical condition.

A second 15-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He was reportedly in good condition.

A third boy, 17, was grazed in the leg and was taken to Community First Hospital, where he was in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was also listed in good condition.

Nieves said he believed the four were Chicago Public Schools students, but couldn’t say if all of them went to Schurz. He said some students had been dismissed from the high school before the shooting.

Mily Garcia was waiting outside the school to pick up her daughter when she spoke with another parent who saw someone open fire from a passing SUV at a group at La Michoacana ice cream shop, a popular hangout spot for students after school.

She said the school was locked down and she was still waiting for her daughter to be released from classes at 3:30 p.m.

Garcia said La Michoacana has been a sore spot for parents because fights between students break out there regularly. She said she’s spoken to several parents who want the restaurant to be closed.

An employee inside the restaurant said she was working when she and a co-worker got down to the floor after hearing at least four shots ring out. Moments later, the worker — who didn’t want to be identified — heard screams outside.

Two students said they were locked down in their classroom after the shots rang out.

"We thought it was a drill at first," said one student, who asked not to be named. Five minutes after being told to remain in their classrooms, the students said they realized it was more serious.

Nieves said police patrols would be enhanced at the school during the arrival and dismissal of students Thursday. He asked anyone with information to call Area 5 detectives.

Schurz High School is located in the Old Irving Park neighborhood. In 2019, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed when a gunman standing on a corner near the school shot at his car. In 2006, three students were shot across the street from the school.