3 adults, 2 juveniles arrested for LaGrange area mail thefts
LAGRANGE, Ga. - Authorities have arrested three people and two juveniles accused of swiping mail and packages from mailboxes.
Police said the crew, which includes 34-year-old Kimberly Towler, 18-year-old Dontes Delaney, and 18-year-old Isacc Spradlin, has been doing this for months, targeting mailboxes in neighborhoods all across LaGrange and Troup County.
Kimberly Towler (Troup County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)
Sunday, police received a tip that led to the arrest of three people.
Isacc Spradlin (Troup County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)
Investigators said they found a number of stolen packages and other pieces of mail at the suspects' home.
Dontes Delaney (Troup County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)
Officials are now asking any residents who think they may have been a victim of mail theft to contact LaGrange police or Troup County Sheriff's deputies.