Preliminary 3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Huntington Park

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
News
FOX 11 Los Angeles

A preliminary 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck Thursday morning near Huntington Park, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - A preliminary 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck Thursday morning near Huntington Park, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

The USGS says the quake was reported at 5:52 a.m. about one mile northwest of Huntington Park. It was recorded at a depth of about seven miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

